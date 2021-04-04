$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

