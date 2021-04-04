$0.32 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

