$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.