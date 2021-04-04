$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

