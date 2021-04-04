-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,338 shares of company stock worth $13,166,151. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AtriCure by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 219,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,444. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

