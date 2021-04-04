$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.