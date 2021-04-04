$0.73 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,552. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

