-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.93). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,237 shares of company stock worth $152,688.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $11.60 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

