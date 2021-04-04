$1.20 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.59. Franchise Group posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

