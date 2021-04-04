$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

ATVI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

