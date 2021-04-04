100,736 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

