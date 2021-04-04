1,070 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.