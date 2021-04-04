139,307 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

