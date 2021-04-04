1,716 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

