17,350 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

