18,055 Shares in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HC2 by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in HC2 by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 203,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HC2 by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 2,164,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,765.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

