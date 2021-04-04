18,600 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

