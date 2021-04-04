1Spatial (LON:SPA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

LON SPA opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.17. 1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

