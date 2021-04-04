$2.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report $2.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the highest is $2.30 million. Altimmune reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $117.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 1,131,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,582. The company has a market capitalization of $520.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

