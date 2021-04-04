$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AGCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $148.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

