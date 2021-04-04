2,016 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,390,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,928,000 after buying an additional 353,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

