2,261 Shares in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZNH opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

