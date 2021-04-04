28,152 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

