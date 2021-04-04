$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

PDD stock traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,315,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

