345 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DOCU traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

