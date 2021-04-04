3,895 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

