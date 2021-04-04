4,940 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Twilio makes up approximately 1.3% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

