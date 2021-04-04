$5.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.09. Biogen posted earnings per share of $9.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $24.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.71. 996,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Biogen by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

