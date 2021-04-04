5,886 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $130.04.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.