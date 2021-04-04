5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.64.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.