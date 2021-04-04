77,655 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

