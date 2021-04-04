807 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $313.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.29 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

