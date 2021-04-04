841 Shares in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

