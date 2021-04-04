880 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.69 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.