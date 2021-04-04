8,865,649 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,865,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of International Business Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

