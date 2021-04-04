980 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

TTWO opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $181.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.49 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

