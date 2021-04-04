$988.47 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce $988.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys posted sales of $861.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $254.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $123.94 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

