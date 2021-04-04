AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.