Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 108,600 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

