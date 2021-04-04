Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso Sells 45,409 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

