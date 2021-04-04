AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,256.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. AceD has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $32,256.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

