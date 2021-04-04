Achain 1-Day Volume Tops $4.24 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and $4.24 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

