Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $701,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of News by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

