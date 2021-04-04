Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of MTB opened at $153.17 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

