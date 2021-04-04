ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACNB by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.