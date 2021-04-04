Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.57.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

