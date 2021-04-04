Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.