ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 382,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,703. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

