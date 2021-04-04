adToken Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 50.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $7,854.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

