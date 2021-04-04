Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 290.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

