Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ADV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 20,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,802,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

